Enchiladas in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills

3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco$11.50
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
Item pic

 

Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton

8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Enchiladas$18.54
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and
tomatoes. Smothered in our verde tomatillo salsa. served with white
rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Rancheras$19.57
3 soft corn tortilla Enchiladas Filled with shredded Chicken and smothered in a homemade red Ranchera salsa, lightly topped with green cabbage, onion, sour cream, oregano and sprinkled Mexican style cheese. Served with Rice and beans.
ENCHILADA PLATTER (25)$70.81
Soft corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken, ground beef , shredded beef , cheese or cheese and onion. Smothered in one or more of our signature enchidas style salsas ( house enchilada , crema, mole or verde ) with melted jack and cheddar cheese medley.
More about Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton

