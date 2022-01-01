Enchiladas in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton
|#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco
|$11.50
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.
More about Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$18.54
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and
tomatoes. Smothered in our verde tomatillo salsa. served with white
rice and black beans.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$19.57
3 soft corn tortilla Enchiladas Filled with shredded Chicken and smothered in a homemade red Ranchera salsa, lightly topped with green cabbage, onion, sour cream, oregano and sprinkled Mexican style cheese. Served with Rice and beans.
|ENCHILADA PLATTER (25)
|$70.81
Soft corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken, ground beef , shredded beef , cheese or cheese and onion. Smothered in one or more of our signature enchidas style salsas ( house enchilada , crema, mole or verde ) with melted jack and cheddar cheese medley.