Baby back ribs in Beaverton

GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Baby Back Ribs
|$0.00
House smoked pork ribs, coffee BBQ sauce, Jamaican jerk cole slaw, beer battered fries.
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton
|Costillas (Baby Back Ribs)
|$23.69
A full rack of slow-roasted baby back ribs smothered with your choice of our signature sauces Mango Habanero, Chipotle BBQ, Mole Poblano, or Mole Verde. Served with Fries or Mashed potato and banana.