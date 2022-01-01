Mac and cheese in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about GVB | Beaverton
GVB | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$18.50
Three cheeses, cavatappi noodles, Applewood bacon, red chili flake & garlic bread crumbs, green onion.
|Kid's Mac n' Cheese
|$7.00
Melty cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles.
More about Batter Up!
Batter Up!
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$6.00
Mac and cheese balls, breaded and fried
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops
11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.