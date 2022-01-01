Greek salad in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve greek salad
Society Pie
1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006, Hillsboro
|Large Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Feta Cheese - served with Italian Dressing
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, and Feta Cheese - served with Italian Dressing
