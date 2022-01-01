Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Beaverton

Go
Beaverton restaurants
Toast

Beaverton restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots - 4 count image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots - 4 count$4.95
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Item pic

 

Society Pie

1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garlic Knots$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley. Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.
Large Garlic Knots$8.00
Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.
More about Society Pie
Item pic

 

Society Pie

8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garlic Knots$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley. Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.
Large Garlic Knots$8.00
12 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley. Served with choice of Alfredo, Marinara, or Ranch.
More about Society Pie

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Vanilla Ice Cream

Samosa

Mushroom Burgers

Salmon

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Beaverton to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston