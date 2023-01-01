Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Bellevue

Go
Bellevue restaurants
Toast

Bellevue restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger - Factoria

3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Salad$17.00
Charbroiled beef with cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro in a spicy lime sauce.
Tastes great with a Singha Beer.
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
Banner pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria - 29 148th SE Ave

29 148th SE Ave, Bellevue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek$14.24
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
Salad Lengua Beef Tongue$14.24
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
More about La Chingona Taqueria - 29 148th SE Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellevue

Crab Cakes

Sticky Rice

Lassi

Curry Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

Egg Fried Rice

Thai Tea

Edamame

Map

More near Bellevue to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston