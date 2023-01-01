Beef salad in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Thai Ginger - Factoria
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger - Factoria
3717 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
|Beef Salad
|$17.00
Charbroiled beef with cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro in a spicy lime sauce.
Tastes great with a Singha Beer.
More about La Chingona Taqueria - 29 148th SE Ave
La Chingona Taqueria - 29 148th SE Ave
29 148th SE Ave, Bellevue
|Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek
|$14.24
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
|Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
|$14.24
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)