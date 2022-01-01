Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Boundary Bay Chili$7.50
poblano & anaheim peppers - corn - tomatoes - kidney beans - onions
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Item pic

 

Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Cheese Burger$12.00
House-ground beef with Hatch green chiles, queso and pepper-jack cheese, fried serrano pepper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and secret sauce.
More about Fiamma Burger
Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

1327 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Chili$10.00
Chili$5.00
Quart Chili$18.00
More about Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Croissants

Chicken Burgers

Hummus

Fish Tacos

Tamales

Cornbread

Meatloaf

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston