Eel in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
Eel
Belmar restaurants that serve eel
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
No reviews yet
Eel Sushi
$8.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
Avg 4.3
(368 reviews)
Eel
$3.75
Eel Sauce (side)
$1.25
Eel Cucumber roll
$7.50
More about Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
