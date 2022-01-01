Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Belmont restaurants that serve baklava

My Other Kitchen image

 

My Other Kitchen

762 Pleasant St, Belmont

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.25
More about My Other Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Walnut$4.50
BAKLAVA CHOCOLATE ***New item$5.50
BAKLAVA PISTACHIO***New item$4.50
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

