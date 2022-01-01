Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Belmont
/
Belmont
/
Baklava
Belmont restaurants that serve baklava
My Other Kitchen
762 Pleasant St, Belmont
Avg 4.6
(373 reviews)
Baklava
$4.25
More about My Other Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
27 Leonard St, Belmont
Avg 4.4
(415 reviews)
Baklava Walnut
$4.50
BAKLAVA CHOCOLATE ***New item
$5.50
BAKLAVA PISTACHIO***New item
$4.50
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
