Caesar salad in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Belmont restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Wellington image

 

The Wellington

75 Leonard St., Belmont

Avg 4 (170 reviews)
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, house dressing, pumpernickel croutons, frico parmigiano crisps
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA - ********************** NOW OPEN ON SUNDAY **********************

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons with Caeser dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken on top of Caesar Salad
