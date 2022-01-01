Caesar salad in Belmont
The Wellington
75 Leonard St., Belmont
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, house dressing, pumpernickel croutons, frico parmigiano crisps
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA - ********************** NOW OPEN ON SUNDAY **********************
27 Leonard St, Belmont
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons with Caeser dressing on the side
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken on top of Caesar Salad