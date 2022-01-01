Noodle soup in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
30 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Beef noodle soup with pickle老坛酸菜牛肉面
|$13.15
More about Thai Noodle Cafe
Thai Noodle Cafe
289 Belmont St, Belmont
|Tom Kha Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Delightful coconut noodle soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu, galanga. lime juice, lemongrass, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, scallions, and cilantro.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
The famous Thai hot and sour noodle soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu, chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.
|Braised Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodle, braised chicken drumstick, daikon, in Thai herb brown chicken broth topped with Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.