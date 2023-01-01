Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Belmont
/
Belmont
/
Gnocchi
Belmont restaurants that serve gnocchi
The Wellington
75 Leonard St., Belmont
Avg 4
(170 reviews)
Potato Gnocchi
$16.00
ricotta salata, pine nuts, calabrian crema
More about The Wellington
il Casale - Belmont
50 Leonard St., Belmont
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Primavera [special]
$32.00
Potato gnocchi, wild mushrooms, peas, ramps
More about il Casale - Belmont
