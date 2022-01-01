Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Berkley
/
Berkley
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Berkley restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley
Avg 4.7
(1616 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$7.00
More about Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
PIZZA
Crispelli's
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7896 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
Brown sugar cookie dough with chocolate chunks
More about Crispelli's
