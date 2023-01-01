Shawarma in Berkley
Berkley restaurants that serve shawarma
More about The Original Mr.Kabob Berkley
The Original Mr.Kabob Berkley
3372 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley
|HF MIX Shawarma
|$11.99
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$6.49
|4 Pack Chicken Shawarma Wraps
|$25.99
More about Pita Way - Berkley
Pita Way - Berkley
2485 Coolidge Highway, Berkley
|-Detroit Chicken Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
|-Detroit Gyro Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)