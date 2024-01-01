Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve enchiladas

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Platillo Dinner$17.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese or chicken topped with our homemade guajillo, mole or tomatillo sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lalo's Enchiladas Suizas$17.95
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Now try our spinach suizas.
Lalo's Enchiladas al Gusto$19.95
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pulled chicken, ground beef, or cheese. Topped with sour cream, grated queso fresco and your choice of one sauce: ranchera, red adobo, or mole. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
Enchilada Ala$4.00
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce ranchera, red adobo or green tomatillo or mole.
