Enchiladas in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Enchiladas Platillo Dinner
|$17.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese or chicken topped with our homemade guajillo, mole or tomatillo sauce.
More about Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Lalo's Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.95
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Now try our spinach suizas.
|Lalo's Enchiladas al Gusto
|$19.95
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pulled chicken, ground beef, or cheese. Topped with sour cream, grated queso fresco and your choice of one sauce: ranchera, red adobo, or mole. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
|Enchilada Ala
|$4.00
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce ranchera, red adobo or green tomatillo or mole.