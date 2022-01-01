Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants that serve french fries

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$2.50
Our very own hand-cut fries
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Side of French Fries$2.95
More about Lalo's Restaurant

