Tacos in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Taco Dinner Platillo
|$14.49
3 tacos with your choice of meat
More about Lalo's Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lalo's Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Taco Dinner
|$15.95
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Taco
|$4.00
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
|Lunch #10 Tacos
|$10.95
Your choice of ground beef, chicken, steak or al pastor tacos, garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.