Tacos in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve tacos

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Dinner Platillo$14.49
3 tacos with your choice of meat
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
Taco Dinner image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Dinner$15.95
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Taco$4.00
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Lunch #10 Tacos$10.95
Your choice of ground beef, chicken, steak or al pastor tacos, garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Lalo's Restaurant

