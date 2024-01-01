Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Berwyn

Go
Berwyn restaurants
Toast

Berwyn restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas Dinner$17.99
Your choice of fried potato, chicken or shredded beef tacos served with cheese, sour cream, rice and pinto beans.
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Dinner$18.95
This popular Mexican dish consists of four corn "flute shaped tacos" filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or potato. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and salad. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Flauta Ala$4.50
A "flute shaped taco" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream and cheese.
Flautas Surtidas$15.95
Taste our assortment of corn tortilla, "flute shaped tacos" filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, panela cheese, and mashed potatoes. Served with dollops of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
More about Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Berwyn

Tacos

Ceviche

Pork Belly

French Fries

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Map

More near Berwyn to explore

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (360 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston