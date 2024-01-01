Flautas in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve flautas
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Flautas Dinner
|$17.99
Your choice of fried potato, chicken or shredded beef tacos served with cheese, sour cream, rice and pinto beans.
Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Flauta Dinner
|$18.95
This popular Mexican dish consists of four corn "flute shaped tacos" filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or potato. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and salad. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Flauta Ala
|$4.50
A "flute shaped taco" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream and cheese.
|Flautas Surtidas
|$15.95
Taste our assortment of corn tortilla, "flute shaped tacos" filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, panela cheese, and mashed potatoes. Served with dollops of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Sorry, no substitutions, please.