Greek salad in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
More about Slice Factory
Big Guys Sausage Stand image

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Greek Salad$28.95
iceberg lettuce, peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, sweet citrus balsamic dressing
Greek Salad
iceberg lettuce, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, sweet citrus balsamic dressing
Pan of Greek Salad$36.00
Chopped lettuce tossed with sweet-citrus balsamic and topped with chopped tomatoes, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, Kalamata olives, and feta.
Feeds 12-18
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand

