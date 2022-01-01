Greek salad in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve greek salad
Slice Factory
6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Big Guys Sausage Stand
7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn
|Family Greek Salad
|$28.95
iceberg lettuce, peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, sweet citrus balsamic dressing
|Greek Salad
iceberg lettuce, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, sweet citrus balsamic dressing
|Pan of Greek Salad
|$36.00
Chopped lettuce tossed with sweet-citrus balsamic and topped with chopped tomatoes, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, Kalamata olives, and feta.
Feeds 12-18