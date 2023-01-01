Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap$0.00
The result is a mouthwatering breaded chicken Caesar wrap that combines the satisfying crunch of the chicken cutlets with the crispness of the lettuce, all brought together by the creamy and zesty flavors of the homemade Caesar dressing. It's a delightful meal option that's sure to please anyone who enjoys a classic Caesar salad in a convenient wrap form.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.25
White meat chicken, romaine, asiago and parmesan cheese with our creamy
Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria

211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel

Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Whole Wheat Wrap.
