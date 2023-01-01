Chicken caesar wraps in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$0.00
The result is a mouthwatering breaded chicken Caesar wrap that combines the satisfying crunch of the chicken cutlets with the crispness of the lettuce, all brought together by the creamy and zesty flavors of the homemade Caesar dressing. It's a delightful meal option that's sure to please anyone who enjoys a classic Caesar salad in a convenient wrap form.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.25
White meat chicken, romaine, asiago and parmesan cheese with our creamy
|1/2 chicken Caesar Wrap P2