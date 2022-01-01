Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Bethel

Bethel restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH ONION SOUP$10.00
CARAMELIZED ONIONS. THYME.
MELTED MOZZARELLA. CROUTONS .
Vegetarian
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH ONION SOUP$9.00
Slow Cooked Onions. Swiss-Provolone Blend. Croutons.
More about Notch8 Bethel

