Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
French Onion Soup
Bethel restaurants that serve french onion soup
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
Avg 4.5
(642 reviews)
FRENCH ONION SOUP
$10.00
CARAMELIZED ONIONS. THYME.
MELTED MOZZARELLA. CROUTONS .
Vegetarian
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
FRENCH ONION SOUP
$9.00
Slow Cooked Onions. Swiss-Provolone Blend. Croutons.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel
Cheese Pizza
Pretzels
Crab Cakes
Scallops
Short Ribs
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Curry
Nachos
More near Bethel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1876 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston