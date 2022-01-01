Shrimp spring rolls in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|SALT + PEPPER SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SPECIAL
|$12.00
Salt and pepper shrimp, seasoned and sauteed fresh, will be tucked in rice paper wrappers and stuffed with of spring mix, mint, cilantro, pickled veggies, and vermicelli. These will be paired with a special nuoc cham sauce (the clear, bright sauce you love so much) with a kick!
|SHRIMP SPRING ROLL
|$4.75
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
100 Cummings Center, Beverly
