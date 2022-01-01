Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

SALT + PEPPER SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SPECIAL$12.00
Salt and pepper shrimp, seasoned and sauteed fresh, will be tucked in rice paper wrappers and stuffed with of spring mix, mint, cilantro, pickled veggies, and vermicelli. These will be paired with a special nuoc cham sauce (the clear, bright sauce you love so much) with a kick!
SALT + PEPPER SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SPECIAL$12.00
Salt and pepper shrimp, seasoned and sauteed fresh, will be tucked in rice paper wrappers and stuffed with of spring mix, mint, cilantro, pickled veggies, and vermicelli. These will be paired with a special nuoc cham sauce (the clear, bright sauce you love so much) with a kick!
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL$4.75
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

SALT + PEPPER SHRIMP SPRING ROLL$12.00
Salt and pepper shrimp, seasoned and sauteed fresh, will be tucked in rice paper wrappers and stuffed with of spring mix, mint, cilantro, pickled veggies, and vermicelli. These will be paired with a special nuoc cham sauce (the clear, bright sauce you love so much) with a kick!
