Pad thai in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve pad thai

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGETABLE PAD THAI$12.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, eggs, beansprouts, scallion, and topped with crushed peanuts.
PAD THAI KAI KROB (CRISPY CHICKEN)$12.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts and crispy fried sliced chicken.
PAD THAI$10.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
Wrapture image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Wrapture

284 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.3 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$8.50
Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Baby Corn, Snow Peas, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Peanuts, Homemade Peanuts Sauce
More about Wrapture
Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai & Tofu Noodle Bowl$15.50
brown rice pad thai noodle & tofu cooked to order with bean sprouts & vegetables with a roasted sunflower butter Thai sauce with basil, scallion & ‘roasted’ thai cashews. Add more toppings including Sriracha Sauce!
Pad Thai & Broccoli Noodle Bowl$16.75
brown rice pad thai noodle & broccoli cooked to order with bean sprouts & vegetables with a roasted sunflower butter Thai sauce with basil, scallion & ‘roasted’ thai cashews. Add more toppings, including Sriracha Sauce!
More about Organic Garden Cafe

