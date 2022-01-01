Pad thai in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve pad thai
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|VEGETABLE PAD THAI
|$12.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, eggs, beansprouts, scallion, and topped with crushed peanuts.
|PAD THAI KAI KROB (CRISPY CHICKEN)
|$12.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts and crispy fried sliced chicken.
|PAD THAI
|$10.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
Wrapture
284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Pad Thai
|$8.50
Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Baby Corn, Snow Peas, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Peanuts, Homemade Peanuts Sauce
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Pad Thai & Tofu Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
brown rice pad thai noodle & tofu cooked to order with bean sprouts & vegetables with a roasted sunflower butter Thai sauce with basil, scallion & ‘roasted’ thai cashews. Add more toppings including Sriracha Sauce!
|Pad Thai & Broccoli Noodle Bowl
|$16.75
brown rice pad thai noodle & broccoli cooked to order with bean sprouts & vegetables with a roasted sunflower butter Thai sauce with basil, scallion & ‘roasted’ thai cashews. Add more toppings, including Sriracha Sauce!