Big Bear Lake restaurants you'll love
Big Bear Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Big Bear Lake restaurants
More about Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen
Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen
40821 Village Dr., Big Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.00
|Roasted Artichoke
|$12.00
More about Himalayan Restaurant
Himalayan Restaurant
672 Pine Knot, Suite 2, Big Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$2.95
Naan topped with chopped garlic and cilantro leaves, baked in a tandoor.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Tandoor-cooked chicken served in a lean creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs.
|Lamb Biryani
|$14.95
Mixed rice with spices and lamb
More about The Cookshak
The Cookshak
40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.50
Italian meatballs, provolone & romano cheese, homemade marinara sauce, on a roll.
|Italian Sub
|$12.75
Salami, capocollo, mortadella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, mayo, Italian seasoning on a roll.
|California Roast Beef
|$12.75
High-stacked fresh cooked roast beef, Ortega chili, swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a roll.
More about Hacienda Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Hacienda Grill
41787 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Street tacos
|$13.99
Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa
|Street tacos
|$13.99
Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa
|GUACAMOLE
|$10.99
We make ours fresh everyday
More about Moonridge Public House
Moonridge Public House
42172 Moonridge, Big Bear Lake
More about Stella Luna
Stella Luna
40696 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake