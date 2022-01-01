Big Bear Lake restaurants you'll love

Big Bear Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Big Bear Lake restaurants

Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen image

 

Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen

40821 Village Dr., Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$15.00
Roasted Artichoke$12.00
More about Paoli's Italian Country Kitchen
Himalayan Restaurant image

 

Himalayan Restaurant

672 Pine Knot, Suite 2, Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Naan$2.95
Naan topped with chopped garlic and cilantro leaves, baked in a tandoor.
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Tandoor-cooked chicken served in a lean creamy sauce made with tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs.
Lamb Biryani$14.95
Mixed rice with spices and lamb
More about Himalayan Restaurant
The Cookshak image

 

The Cookshak

40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$12.50
Italian meatballs, provolone & romano cheese, homemade marinara sauce, on a roll.
Italian Sub$12.75
Salami, capocollo, mortadella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, mayo, Italian seasoning on a roll.
California Roast Beef$12.75
High-stacked fresh cooked roast beef, Ortega chili, swiss cheese, tomato, and mayo on a roll.
More about The Cookshak
Hacienda Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Hacienda Grill

41787 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (1498 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street tacos$13.99
Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa
GUACAMOLE$10.99
We make ours fresh everyday
More about Hacienda Grill
Royal Thai Cafe image

 

Royal Thai Cafe

40766 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Royal Thai Cafe
Moonridge Public House image

 

Moonridge Public House

42172 Moonridge, Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Moonridge Public House
Stella Luna image

 

Stella Luna

40696 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Stella Luna
