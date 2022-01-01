Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Taproot Cafe

5190 Medford DrSuite 124, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Onions, Eggs
More about Taproot Cafe
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.00
A bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, black olives, & blue cheese dressing
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Greenhouse - Homewood image

 

Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
GH Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine, Kale, Watercress, Broccoli, CHerry tomatoes, bacon, pickled onion, egg, blue cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Cobb Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.95
With Grilled Chicken, Hard boiled egg, tomato, bacon, avocado, goat cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Homewood Gourmet

