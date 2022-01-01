Cobb salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Taproot Cafe
Taproot Cafe
5190 Medford DrSuite 124, Birmingham
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Onions, Eggs
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
A bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, black olives, & blue cheese dressing
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|GH Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Kale, Watercress, Broccoli, CHerry tomatoes, bacon, pickled onion, egg, blue cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette