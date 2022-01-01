Crispy chicken in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Crispy Rock Chicken
|$6.95
Chicken tender lightly battered and served with sweet & spicy mango sauce
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$5.99
Fried Chicken with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
|Crispy Chicken Baker
|$13.99
Fried Chicken Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and crispy chicken.
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
|Crispy Chicken Baker
|$11.99
Fried Chicken Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and crispy chicken.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.