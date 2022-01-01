Chicken tenders in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Fried chicken fingers with your choice of side
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$11.00
4 pieces of tender juicy chicken coated in a crispy tempura batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, buffalo or bbq sauce
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|kids chicken tenders-fries
|$5.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Firehouse Pizza
1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington
|Chicken Strips
|$8.99
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99