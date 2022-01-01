Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bluefield

Bluefield restaurants
Bluefield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Macado's image

 

Macado's

535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Quesadilla$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Stuffed Quesadilla$7.45
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
Portobello Quesadilla$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
More about Macado's
Consumer pic

 

Casa Familia Bluefield

4025 College Ave, Bluefield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled Steak and Chicken with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
Millionaire Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield

