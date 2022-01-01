Quesadillas in Bluefield
Bluefield restaurants that serve quesadillas
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
|Stuffed Quesadilla
|$7.45
Three cheeses, pico de gallo, black olives, melted on a tortilla.
|Portobello Quesadilla
|$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
|Mixed Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled Steak and Chicken with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.
|Millionaire Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.50
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with onions, green peppers, tomato stuffed in a tortilla with melted cheese.