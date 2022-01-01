Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bluefield

Bluefield restaurants
Bluefield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Macado's image

 

Macado's

535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield

Chicken Salad$10.25
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
More about Macado's
Casa Familia Bluefield

4025 College Ave, Bluefield

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$9.99
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken & Steak Taco Salad$10.99
Served in a taco salad shell with grilled chicken and steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
More about Casa Familia Bluefield

