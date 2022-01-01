Chicken salad in Bluefield
Bluefield restaurants that serve chicken salad
Macado's
535 Commerce Drive, Bluefield
|Chicken Salad
|$10.25
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
Casa Familia Bluefield
4025 College Ave, Bluefield
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.99
Served in a Taco salad shell with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken & Steak Taco Salad
|$10.99
Served in a taco salad shell with grilled chicken and steak, onions, green peppers, tomato, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.