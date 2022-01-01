Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rolls in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Crab Rolls
Boca Raton restaurants that serve crab rolls
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Kids Crab Roll.
$9.99
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Yakitori Sake House - 271 SE Mizner Blvd
271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Blue Crab Roll
$18.00
Spicy Crab Roll
$8.00
More about Yakitori Sake House - 271 SE Mizner Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton
Baked Ziti
Sashimi
Ceviche
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fried Dumplings
Cannolis
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Tamales
More near Boca Raton to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(304 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston