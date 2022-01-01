Nachos in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve nachos
Naked Taco - Boca Raton
9658 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|The Best Tuna Nachos
|$18.00
dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame
|Nachos Supreme
|$15.00
chili con carne + cheese + sour cream + salsa + black olives
Boomers
3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton
|Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos
|$14.79
Tri-color tortilla chips, diced all white meat chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nasvhille Hot Sauce and Jalapenos
|Korean BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$15.49
Tri-color tortilla chips with a layer of Nacho Cheese sauce. Topped with all white Chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
Roadhouse
7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
|Beef Chili Nachos
|$17.00
pico de gallo, chipotle aioli