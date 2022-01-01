Cake in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve cake
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
|apple snacking spice cake
|$4.25
spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)
|slice of mixed berry + cream chiffon cake
|$6.00
light and fluffy chiffon cake made with a cream cheese whipped cream and fresh berries (veg, w/o nuts)