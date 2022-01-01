Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in South Boston

South Boston restaurants
South Boston restaurants that serve cake

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
More about The Barking Crab
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
apple snacking spice cake$4.25
spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)
slice of mixed berry + cream chiffon cake$6.00
light and fluffy chiffon cake made with a cream cheese whipped cream and fresh berries (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

