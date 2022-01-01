Chicken pitas in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Pita$14.00
labneh ranch, scallion, turmeric pickles, pickled veggies
More about Chickadee

Browse other tasty dishes in South Boston

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Turkey Clubs

Carne Asada

Cookies

Map

More near South Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston