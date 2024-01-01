Pastries in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve pastries
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
|$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated