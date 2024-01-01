Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in South Boston

South Boston restaurants
South Boston restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!$8.25
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :)
**may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

