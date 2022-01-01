Arugula salad in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Arugula Salad
|$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Pint Sized Arugula Salad
|$4.00
...for when you're just not THAT hungry
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Entree Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.50
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
|Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper