Arugula salad in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve arugula salad

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage

2675 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
Arugula Salad image

 

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
Pint Sized Arugula Salad$4.00
...for when you're just not THAT hungry
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Gondolier Italian Eatery

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Entree Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad$12.50
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad$8.50
baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, evoo, balsamic, berry vinaigrette
berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery

