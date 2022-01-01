Noodle soup in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$17.00
braised beef shank, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, scallions
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|L Slow CHK Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thai herbal beef broth with bean sprouts, choy, cilantro and rice noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and roasted
garlic.
|L Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, chilies, bean sprouts and your choice of rice or egg noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.
|D Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$16.00
