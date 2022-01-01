Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve noodle soup

Beef Noodle Soup image

 

Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$17.00
braised beef shank, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, scallions
More about Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder
Item pic

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Slow CHK Noodle Soup$12.00
Thai herbal beef broth with bean sprouts, choy, cilantro and rice noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and roasted
garlic.
L Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.00
Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, chilies, bean sprouts and your choice of rice or egg noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.
D Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.00
Spicy herbal soup infused with lemongrass, lime leaves, chilies, bean sprouts and your choice of rice or egg noodles. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Chips And Salsa

Seaweed Salad

Crispy Tacos

Blueberry Pancakes

Al Pastor Tacos

Pancakes

Carne Asada

Mochi Ice Cream

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston