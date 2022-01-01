Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve pancakes

Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Tall Stack Buttermilk Pancakes$7.95
Three Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes$5.75
Two Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Single Buttermilk Pancake$3.50
One Buttermilk Pancake. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
More about Dot's Diner
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
Banana Walnut Pancakes$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!
Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
More about Walnut Cafe
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.75
eggs with choice of ham | bacon | sausage links 11.50
eggs with tea sausage patties
Chai Pancakes$9.00
eggs with choice of ham | bacon | sausage links 11.75
eggs with tea sausage paƫes
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Item pic

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$12.25
fresh berries
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.95
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Choc Chip Pancakes$9.50
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

