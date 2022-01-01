Pancakes in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pancakes
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Tall Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.95
Three Buttermilk Pancakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
|Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes
|$5.75
Two Gluten Free, Dairy Free Pancakes. Made with soy milk. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
|Single Buttermilk Pancake
|$3.50
One Buttermilk Pancake. Add blueberries, chocolate chips or other yummy things. Comes with maple flavored syrup. Real maple syrup available for an additional charge.
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with fresh Blueberries added.
|Banana Walnut Pancakes
|$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with an abundance of Bananas and Walnuts added!
|Blueberry Corn Bread Pancakes
|$4.95
Our Buttermilk Pancake batter with our Blueberry Cornbread cooked right in to the batter - YUM! Unfortunately these pancakes cannot be made Gluten Free...
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.75
eggs with choice of ham | bacon | sausage links 11.50
eggs with tea sausage patties
|Chai Pancakes
|$9.00
eggs with choice of ham | bacon | sausage links 11.75
eggs with tea sausage paƫes
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.25
fresh berries