Quesadillas in Bowie

Center Pocket Cafe & Billiards
4931 Tesla Drive, Unit H, Bowie
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
|Gluten Free Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.00
Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled shrimp, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chopped steak and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream