Quesadillas in Bowie

Bowie restaurants
Bowie restaurants that serve quesadillas

Center Pocket Cafe & Billiards

4931 Tesla Drive, Unit H, Bowie

Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Gluten Free Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled shrimp, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chopped steak and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Old Bowie Town Grille image

GRILL

Old Bowie Town Grille

8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie

Avg 4.4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla W/ Fries$4.00
