Cobb salad in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cheddar cheese
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens
More about Flakowitz
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
14 “ Medium$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
16” Large$18.75
More about Josie's Ristorante

