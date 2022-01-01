Cobb salad in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cheddar cheese
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Crispy chicken, crumbled gorgonzola, bacon, egg, onion and tomato on fresh greens