Fried rice in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve fried rice

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

China Lane Restaurant

6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.3 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Pt$2.95
Tasty Wontons
Sweet & Sour Chicken Combination$13.95
Sesame Chicken Combination$15.95
More about China Lane Restaurant
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
Lemongrass Fried Rice.$17.00
combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas
Shrimp Fried Rice.$15.00
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Pho 79 IV

1899 N Congress Ave #5, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Chicken$14.50
Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Carrot, Green Pea, Egg, Onion
More about Pho 79 IV

