Tacos in Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve tacos

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tacos$23.00
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

Takeout
Taco Salad w/Steak$22.99
Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with steak.
Tacos Maya$14.99
Three soft shelled corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, sauteed onions, tomatoes cilantro, pineapples & green tomatillo sauce.
Taco Salad w/Shrimp$26.99
Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with shrimp.
