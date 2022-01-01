Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Briarcliff Manor

Go
Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Toast

Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bowl- Grilled Chicken$17.00
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken , chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream oh the side.
Chapala Salad Grilled Chicken$15.99
Served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
More about Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Our fresh Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Club$10.99
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
Grilled Chicken a la Dino$11.99
with fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe
More about The Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor

Salmon

Quesadillas

Chicken Fajitas

Cappuccino

Burritos

Mexican Burgers

Chocolate Mousse

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Briarcliff Manor to explore

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston