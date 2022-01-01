Grilled chicken in Briarcliff Manor
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Burrito Bowl- Grilled Chicken
|$17.00
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken , chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream oh the side.
|Chapala Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Our fresh Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$10.99
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
|Grilled Chicken a la Dino
|$11.99
with fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe