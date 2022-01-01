Chicken burritos in Brighton
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
|Mango Chicken Burrito*
|$9.50
Grilled lime chicken, mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, cilantro, cotija, mango chipotle salsa.
|Chicken & Plantains Burrito*
|$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.