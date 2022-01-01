Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito* image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Mango Chicken Burrito*$9.50
Grilled lime chicken, mango salsa, spinach, cilantro rice, black beans, cilantro, cotija, mango chipotle salsa.
Chicken & Plantains Burrito*$10.50
Your choice bowl served with Grilled ancho steak, sweet plantains, mango salsa, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Green Beans

Pudding

Tostadas

Ravioli

Omelettes

Cannolis

Cheese Pizza

Fish Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston