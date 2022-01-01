Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve chicken soup

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - Brighton Marine

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup$3.75
served with oyster crackers
More about Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$6.00
More about Peka Restaurant

Map

