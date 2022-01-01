Hummus in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve hummus
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Ultimate Veggie Hummus Wrap
|$6.79
House-made Traditional Garlic Hummus, Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Pepper & Balsamic Vinaigrette Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
|Cucumber, Avocado and Hummus
|$5.95
Cucumber, Avocado, Hummus, Spring Mix on wheat toast
Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
415 Western Avenue, Brighton
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.25
hummus, avocado, pickled veggies, sprouts, cucumber, on a bagel
Cafe Landwer
383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston
|Buddha Hummus Bowl (V)
|$16.00
Smoked Eggplant, Guacamole & Matbucha, Tahini, Tomato Salsa & Parsley
|Kebab Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side