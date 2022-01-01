Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve rice pudding

Bristol Sunset Cafe image

 

Bristol Sunset Cafe

499 hope street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$3.75
More about Bristol Sunset Cafe
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$5.28
More about The Wave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Lasagna

Sweet Potato Fries

Lobsters

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Lava Cake

Fish Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston