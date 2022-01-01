Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Bronxville

Go
Bronxville restaurants
Toast

Bronxville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Consumer pic

 

Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville

26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$0.00
More about Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
Item pic

 

Aldo's Pizzeria

26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle 16oz$5.99
Hearty chicken noodle soup
More about Aldo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronxville

Quesadillas

White Pizza

Calamari

Cake

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Philly Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Bronxville to explore

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1892 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston