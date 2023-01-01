Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bronxville

Go
Bronxville restaurants
Toast

Bronxville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Urban Hamlet image

 

Urban Hamlet

124 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gr. Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Gr. Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Urban Hamlet
Banner pic

 

The Tav'ery - 131 Parkway Road

131 Parkway Road, Bronxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
with Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Gruyere
More about The Tav'ery - 131 Parkway Road

