Chicken sandwiches in
Bronxville
/
Bronxville
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Bronxville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Urban Hamlet
124 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Gr. Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Gr. Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about Urban Hamlet
The Tav'ery - 131 Parkway Road
131 Parkway Road, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
with Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Gruyere
More about The Tav'ery - 131 Parkway Road
