Tacos in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
GRILL
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
189 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Pulled Short Rib Tacos
|$15.95
General Tso's, Avocado, Onion Crunch, Scallions, Grilled Flour Tortillas
|Togorashi Tuna Tacos
|$16.95
Arugula, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortillas
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$14.95
Roasted Corn Salsa, Guacamole, Chipotle Crema, Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
802 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Taco Salad
|$6.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa.
|Hard Shell Taco Duo
|$0.00
3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.
|Soft Shell Taco Duo
|$0.00
2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with sides of rice and beans.