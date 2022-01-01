Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

189 Federal Road, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Short Rib Tacos$15.95
General Tso's, Avocado, Onion Crunch, Scallions, Grilled Flour Tortillas
Togorashi Tuna Tacos$16.95
Arugula, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortillas
Blackened Chicken Tacos$14.95
Roasted Corn Salsa, Guacamole, Chipotle Crema, Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

802 Federal Road, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$6.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Hard Shell Taco Duo$0.00
3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.
Soft Shell Taco Duo$0.00
2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with sides of rice and beans.
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

