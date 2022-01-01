Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Barley soup in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Barley Soup
Borough Park restaurants that serve barley soup
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
Mushroom Barley Soup
$5.50
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(998 reviews)
BEEF & BARLEY SOUP
An authentic hearty soup.
More about Upside Craft
Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park
Salmon Salad
Salmon
Avocado Toast
Fettuccine Alfredo
Avocado Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Baked Ziti
Avocado Salad
More near Borough Park to explore
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston